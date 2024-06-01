Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Lowered by Analyst

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of LeddarTech in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for LeddarTech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LeddarTech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of LeddarTech from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

LeddarTech stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. LeddarTech has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 2.38% of LeddarTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

