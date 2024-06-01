Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 13,650 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,115 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC dropped their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. 95,797,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,844,900. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

