Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,615,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $2,453,039,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,337,000 after purchasing an additional 87,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,084 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,314 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Welltower Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.67. 7,068,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,797. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day moving average is $91.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.83 and a 1 year high of $104.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

