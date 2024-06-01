Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,139 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 123,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR traded up $4.71 on Friday, hitting $112.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,162. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.31. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $114.28.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.09.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

