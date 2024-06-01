Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.24. 15,664,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,604. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

