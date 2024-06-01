Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 497,089.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,266,000 after buying an additional 2,709,138 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 18.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,590,000 after acquiring an additional 273,875 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in JOYY by 14.3% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174,774 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $4,512,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at $4,466,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YY. StockNews.com cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of JOYY stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,822. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.35.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $564.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.36 million. JOYY had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

