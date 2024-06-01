Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $1,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Baidu by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 347,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,429,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 30,103 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,336,000 after buying an additional 116,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter.
Baidu Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Baidu stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.20. 2,827,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,508. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.25 and a 1 year high of $156.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day moving average is $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
