Qtron Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $166.85. 4,905,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,728. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $127.46 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.70 and a 200-day moving average of $174.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

