Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 400.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,570,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $97,874,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $85,840,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BCE by 20.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,007,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,202,000 after buying an additional 1,893,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in BCE by 83.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,418,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,200 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.86%.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.