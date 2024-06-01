Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,590.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $34.79. 3,823,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,977. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

View Our Latest Report on Invitation Homes

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $770,726. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.