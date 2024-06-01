Qtron Investments LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.9% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.6 %

AVGO traded down $35.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,328.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,309,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,094. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $776.38 and a twelve month high of $1,445.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,333.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,216.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $615.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

