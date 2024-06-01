Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after acquiring an additional 966,450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 19,468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,430,000 after acquiring an additional 480,295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after acquiring an additional 414,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after acquiring an additional 122,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $17,255,000.

SAP stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $182.44. 848,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,118. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $199.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

