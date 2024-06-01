Qtron Investments LLC Sells 460 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $12.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,289.93. 332,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,374. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $745.45 and a one year high of $1,451.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,254.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,218.88.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,423 shares of company stock worth $22,142,247 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

