Qtron Investments LLC Sells 470 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 31,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 56,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,446,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.60. The firm has a market cap of $607.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

