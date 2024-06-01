Qtron Investments LLC Sells 5,677 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in KE by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,727,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after acquiring an additional 212,832 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in KE by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,934,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,653 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BEKE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,377,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137,139. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of -0.77. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $20.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91.

KE Dividend Announcement

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC decreased their target price on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

