Qtron Investments LLC Sells 754 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 519.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $4.89 on Friday, hitting $174.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,684,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,042. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.47 and a 200 day moving average of $160.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $175.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,027,927 shares of company stock worth $1,146,978,079 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

