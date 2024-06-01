Qtron Investments LLC Takes $350,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 74,387 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,750,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,032,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $8,116,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,862. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.33. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.54 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BR. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

