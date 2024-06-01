Qtron Investments LLC Trims Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,510,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 3,224,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,600 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,646,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after acquiring an additional 868,599 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 4,176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 427,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 417,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,909,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Price Performance

MNSO traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.49. 1,445,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.18. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.23.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.70 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MINISO Group

MINISO Group Profile

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.