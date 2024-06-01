Qtron Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,890 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in América Móvil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in América Móvil by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AMX stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $18.54. 2,306,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $22.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMX

América Móvil Company Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.