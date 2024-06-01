QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Sold by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 53.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,581,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 900,249 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in QuantumScape by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 371,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 212,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on QS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

Insider Activity

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,616 shares of company stock valued at $810,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,103,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543,601. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 4.74. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

