QUASA (QUA) Trading Up 14.5% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $203,141.66 and $1,645.86 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00173575 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $623.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

