Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.58

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as low as C$0.52. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 1,170 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Questor Technology

Questor Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$14.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Questor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.