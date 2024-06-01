Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.58

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as low as C$0.52. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 1,170 shares changing hands.
Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th.
Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.
