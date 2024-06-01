Radio Caca Price Down 6.3% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $92.00 million and $8.79 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000384 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004152 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007836 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,928,721,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.