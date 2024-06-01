Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded to Hold at Seaport Res Ptn

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Radius Recycling stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.64. Radius Recycling has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $621.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.35 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radius Recycling will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

