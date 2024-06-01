Raynard D. Benvenuti Sells 236,104 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti sold 236,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $741,366.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NN Trading Down 0.3 %

NNBR opened at $3.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.40.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. NN had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. Analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NN by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of NN by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 158,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on NN in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NN

About NN

(Get Free Report)

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.