Raynard D. Benvenuti Sells 236,104 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti sold 236,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $741,366.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NN Trading Down 0.3 %
NNBR opened at $3.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.40.
NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. NN had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. Analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on NN in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.
