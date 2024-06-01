RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RBC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $286.57.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC stock opened at $295.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $298.49.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,829,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

