RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.70

RDL Realisation Plc (LON:RDL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.70 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 61.80 ($0.79). RDL Realisation shares last traded at GBX 59.70 ($0.76), with a volume of 148,995 shares.
RDL Realisation Stock Up 1.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.70.
About RDL Realisation
Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RDL Realisation
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for RDL Realisation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDL Realisation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.