Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Acquires $82,900.00 in Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,249 shares in the company, valued at $789,614.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ready Capital Trading Up 2.3 %

RC opened at $8.30 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 112.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

