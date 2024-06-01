Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Recon Technology Company Profile

Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

