Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Red Rock Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 98.44% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.58.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.08. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice President Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,447,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,869,497.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

