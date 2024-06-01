Redburn Atlantic Begins Coverage on Viking (NYSE:VIK)

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

VIK has been the topic of several other research reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Melius started coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.44.

Viking Stock Performance

Viking Company Profile

Shares of Viking stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. Viking has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

