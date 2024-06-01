Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys 450 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,597 shares of company stock worth $35,733,686. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.4 %

Tesla stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.08. 67,314,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,949,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $567.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

