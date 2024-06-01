Redmond Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,893 shares during the quarter. Blackbaud comprises about 1.2% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 8.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,641 shares in the company, valued at $9,889,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,641 shares in the company, valued at $9,889,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $246,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,011 shares of company stock worth $4,305,757 in the last three months. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Blackbaud Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BLKB stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 332,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,386. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 190.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $279.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. Research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

