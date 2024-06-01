Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,517 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,069,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,757,000 after purchasing an additional 422,717 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,638,000 after purchasing an additional 167,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TriMas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,667,000 after purchasing an additional 51,030 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 120,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.73. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,721.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,057 shares in the company, valued at $870,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,880.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,681 shares of company stock valued at $410,913 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

