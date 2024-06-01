Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,523,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,279,000 after purchasing an additional 392,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,929,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,626,000 after purchasing an additional 182,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,526,000 after purchasing an additional 89,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,530,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,342,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 422,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VRSK traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,575. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $254.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,304 shares of company stock worth $2,648,390. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

