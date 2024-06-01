Redmond Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Booking by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,876.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $21.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,776.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,874. The firm has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,625.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,520.97. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

