Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 271 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $4.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.61. 5,774,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,812,500. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.70. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

