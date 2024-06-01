Redmond Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after buying an additional 2,792,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,010,000 after purchasing an additional 878,874 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,560,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,038,000 after buying an additional 52,583 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,784. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $287.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

