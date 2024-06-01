Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,260 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Regency Centers worth $25,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 641.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.09.

Regency Centers Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $61.40. 1,389,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,687. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.68.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

