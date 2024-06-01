Relative Value Partners Group LLC Boosts Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. 831,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,036. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79.

Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James downgraded Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.