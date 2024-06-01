Relative Value Partners Group LLC Buys 139,787 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 325.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,787 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,453,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 178,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,873. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

