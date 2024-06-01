Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $23.67 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 515,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,698 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $23,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,710,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,386,000 after buying an additional 611,025 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,123,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,748,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.30. 986,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,286. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.