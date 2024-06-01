Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $23.67 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 515,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,698 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $23,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,710,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,386,000 after buying an additional 611,025 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,123,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,748,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.30. 986,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,286. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78.
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
