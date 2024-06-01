Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $48.70 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,320 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 0.74% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $48,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

PRF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

