Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.75. 7,082,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,942. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

