Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $7.97 Million Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 0.92% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 317,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 77,329 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $611,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,565,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after purchasing an additional 475,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 374,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. 121,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,887. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

