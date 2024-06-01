Relative Value Partners Group LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMB)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 4.03% of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $626,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,032,000.

Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DCMB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.30. 22,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,314. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $51.55.

Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

