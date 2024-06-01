Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,200 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after acquiring an additional 428,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,461,000 after buying an additional 254,025 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,669,000 after buying an additional 94,790 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,045,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,150,000 after acquiring an additional 362,075 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 885,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,253,000 after acquiring an additional 80,399 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.87. 1,891,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,771. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $189.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.29 and a 200 day moving average of $174.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

