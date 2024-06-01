Relative Value Partners Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.22. 394,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,254. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.61.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

