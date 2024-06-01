Relative Value Partners Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,691 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,261,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,176,000 after buying an additional 416,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after buying an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,982,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,383. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

