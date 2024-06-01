Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 713 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Starbucks by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $80.22. 12,669,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,680,878. The company has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

